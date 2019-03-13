Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market Allopurinol tablets

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Drug firm Unichem Laboratories Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Allopurinol tablets. The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic Allopurinol tablets in the strengths of 100 mg and 300 mg, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. The tablets are generic version of Zyloprim talets, it added. The product will be commercialised from company's Ghaziabad plant, Unichem Laboratories said. The tablets are indicated for management of patients with signs and symptoms of primary or secondary gout and those with leukemia, lymphoma and malignancies who are receiving cancer therapy which causes elevations of serum and urinary uric acid levels among others. Shares of Unichem Laboratories closed at Rs 204.75 per scrip on BSE, up 1.16 per cent from their previous close. PTI AKT ANSANS