Unichem Labs Q3 net profit at Rs 2,507 cr

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Unichem Laboratories today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,507.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of sale of the companys domestic pharma business in India and Nepal to Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.10 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone total income stood at Rs 165.82 crore for the quarter under review. It was at Rs 159.82 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company also said its board has approved the buyback proposal for the purchase of its 2.06 crore equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 885.80 crore from the shareholders of the company.

The board noted the intention of the promoters and promoter group of the company to participate in the proposed buyback.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories today closed at Rs 369.25 per scrip on BSE, up 5.03 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT ANU