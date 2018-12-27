Unidentified burglars break into doctor's house in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 27 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a locked house of a doctor in the posh Tagore nagar area, police said Thursday.The doctor, who was staying with his wife, was not at home when the incident took place. When they returned on Thursday, they found the main door of their house broken open, they said. A complaint was registered with police in Lawspet block here, police said.The miscreants had decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, they said.A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding that forensic experts also visited the spot to probe the crime scene. An investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR KJ