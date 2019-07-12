Unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle, two dead

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Two men were killed Friday after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said. The accident took place when the duo was on the way to their home in Neem Ka Thana town, they said. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, 47, and Subhash, 37, police said. Their bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. A case was registered against an unidentified accused and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR AG AQSAQS