Unidentified woman's body found in drain in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in northeast Delhi's Karwal Nagar area on Sunday, police said.A passerby, who spotted the body, informed the police around 7 am, they said.No apparent injuries were found on the woman's body, a police official said.A case has been registered and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased, he said.