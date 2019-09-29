scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Unidentified woman's body found in drain in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in northeast Delhi's Karwal Nagar area on Sunday, police said.A passerby, who spotted the body, informed the police around 7 am, they said.No apparent injuries were found on the woman's body, a police official said.A case has been registered and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased, he said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos