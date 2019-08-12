Union Agri minister Tomar to honour 628 Haryana Panchayats on Tuesday

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar will honour 628 village panchayats on Tuesday who have performed well under the '7 Star Rainbow' rating scheme of the Haryana government.The Haryana Ministry of Panchayats is going to honour these panchayats ata programme to be held at Maharishi Dayanand Univerisity, Rohtak, said state's Agriculture and Panchayats Minister O P Dhankar here on Monday. Dhankar said as many as 628 panchayats in the state will be honoured. He said another programme will be held soon to honour more panchayats. He said that the 7-Star Rainbow scheme, which was launched last year by the government, has borne fruits. Under this, 3930 Gram Panchayats (GPs) out of 6,167 which is 63 per cent have successfully achieved star rating from 1 to 6, he told reporters here.Dhankar said that last year, only 1,122 Gram Panchayats had achieved the star ratings under the scheme, which was just 18 per cent.The minister informed that no panchayat could achieve a 7 star rating in the state. However, he said 20 GPs which have achieved 6-star rating and 58 GPs which have achieved 5-star rating would be among those to be felicitated by the Union Minister Tomar on Tuesday."This year, all Star GPs would be given away awards worth of Rs 84 crore, whereas last year, awards worth Rs 21 crore were given away," he said.The '7 Star Rainbow' scheme judges village panchayats on the basis of their performance on various parameters, including improvement in sex ratio, education level including digital literacy,environment protection measures, participation in social issues and good governance. PTI SUN RCJ