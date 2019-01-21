Union Bank of India Q3 net profit at Rs 153 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) State-owned lender Union Bank of India Monday reported a net profit of Rs 153.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The bank had posted a loss of Rs 1,249.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Total income rose to Rs 9,572.58 crore during the quarter, against Rs 9,133.58 crore in the year-ago period, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 15.66 per cent of the total advances, from 13.03 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2017-18. Net NPAs also rose to 8.27 per cent from 6.96 per cent a year ago. PTI DP HRS