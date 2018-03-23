Union Bank stock dives 8% on loan fraud worries

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Shares of Union Bank of India today tanked over 8 per cent to hit a one-year low during the day amid concerns over losses incurred in a Rs 1,394-crore loan fraud case.

The stock dived 8.29 per cent to close at Rs 86.85 on BSE. Intra-day, it slumped 9.13 per cent to Rs 86.05 - its 52-week low.

At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 8.28 per cent to end at Rs 86.85.

The companys market valuation declined Rs 670.78 crore to Rs 7,432.22 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 23.05 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore, officials said yesterday.

Totem Infrastructure, which worked as a sub-contractor for several major infrastructure companies, and its promoters Tottempudi Salalith and Tottempudi Kavita were named in a CBI FIR, registered on the basis of a complaint from Union Bank of India, one of the eight banks, they said.

The bank alleged in the complaint that it suffered a loss of Rs 313.84 crore as the loans given to the company had become NPA in June, 2012.

They said the total dues towards the consortium stand at Rs 1,394.43 crore. The BSE had yesterday sought clarification from the bank with respect to news that CBI has filed a Rs 1,394-crore bank fraud case on UBIs complaint.

Selling was also seen in other bank stocks with YES Bank falling 3.87 per cent, Axis Bank 3.34 per cent, SBI 2.90 per cent, ICICI Bank 2.73 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.44 per cent and HDFC Bank 1.25 per cent.

Also, Syndicate Bank dropped 7.40 per cent, Allahabad Bank 3.61 per cent, Punjab National Bank 3.42 per cent and Bank of Baroda 1.41 per cent.

The BSE bank index settled the day at 26,512.55, a loss of 2.08 per cent.

"Banking stocks in particular came under sharp selling pressure," said Anand Shah, Deputy CEO & Head of Investments, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. PTI SUM ANU ANU