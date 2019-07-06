Union Budget 'totally disappointing' for people of J-K, says Cong

Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "totally disappointing" for the people of the state. "The BJP cannot take the people of the region for a ride after seeking huge mandate on various important commitments... The budget is totally disappointing for the people of the state," the party said in a statement on Saturday. It said the budget and other issues including the latest political situation in Jammu and Kashmir besides the organizational affairs of the party came up for a detailed discussion at a meeting of top leadership under the chairmanship of Congress state president G A Mir here late Friday. The meeting lashed out the centre government for "totally ignoring" the state in the budget. The Jammu-Poonch railway project which was initiated by the UPA government has not seen the light of the day even after more than five years, which is a matter of great concern, the statement said. Welcoming the extension of three per cent reservation to International Border residents, the Congress demanded that the quota be enhanced to six per cent besides provision of plots at safe zones as promised to them from time to time. The Modi 2.0 government's maiden Budget Friday hiked petrol and diesel prices, raised import duty on dozens of items and increased tax on the super-rich as it sought to spur growth through higher spending and sops for start-ups, housing and corporates. PTI TAS CK