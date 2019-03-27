Union Cabinet apprised about several pacts signed last month with various countries

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday was apprised about several pacts signed last month with various countries in the field of housing, youth affairs and earth sciences. According to official statements, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Saudi Arabia last month for cooperation in the field of housing.The pact would enhance participation of authorities and companies in the housing and infrastructure projects undertaken in both the countries, it said.The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also apprised about an agreement signed between India and Argentina on Antarctic cooperation in February.The pact will help scientific cooperation on projects in the fields of earthsciences, as well as those related to the protection and conservation of the natural environment of Antarctica and the Southern Oceans, the statement said.Another agreement, which the Union Cabinet was informed was about a pact for cooperation on youth matters between India and Morocco.The objective of the MoU was to strengthen and encourage cooperation between the two countries on youth matters, the statement said.Cabinet was also informed about an agreement between India and Morocco to promote exchange of information and technical cooperation in the field of housing and human settlement. PTI BUN BUN TDSTDS