Union cabinet approves setting up of AIIMS Manethi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of a new AIIMS at Manethi in Rewari District, Haryana at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore.It also approved creation of one post of director in the AIIMS, an official statement said.The new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B Sc (nursing) seats. It will have 15 to 20 super speciality departments and 750 hospital beds, including emergency/ trauma beds, Ayush beds, private and ICU speciality and superspeciality beds. In addition, there will be a medical college, Ayush block, night shelter, hostel and residential facilities among other facilities.Setting up of the new AIIMS would address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region, the statement said, adding that the medical institute will generate number of faculty and non-faculty jobs.