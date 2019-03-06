Union Cabinet likely to take up approval of Delhi Metro Phase-IV tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Union cabinet is likely to take up Thursday the case of proposed Delhi Metro Phase-IV for approval, sources said on Wednesday.In December, the AAP government had granted conditional approval to Metro Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had objected to the conditions imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation that it would operate on the formula of 50-50 per cent operational loss-sharing. "The Union Cabinet will take up the approval of Metro Phase-IV in its meeting on Thursday," government sources said.Among the projects chosen under the phase-IV are: Rithala-Bawana-Narela (21.73 km, elevated), Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 km, 21.18-km elevated ), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km, elevated), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km, underground), Aero City-Tughlakabad (20.2 km, 5.58-km elevated), Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (7.96 km, 5.89-km elevated).The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore. PTI BUN BUN TIRTIR