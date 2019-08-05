Union Cabinet meets at PM's residence

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Monday, amidst speculation that the government may take some decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were the first to reach the prime minister's residence, where the meeting is taking place, officials said.Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week.Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residentsin government jobs and land. The cabinet normally meets on every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting on Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet. PTI ACB ACB DVDV