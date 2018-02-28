Union Cabinet takes note of Indo-FIJI MoU on renewables

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Union Cabinet was apprised about an MoU between India and Fiji on Cooperation in Renewable Energy today, the government said. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Renewable Energy between India and Fiji," an official statement said. The MoU was signed on May 24, 201 7, at Suva, Fiji. Both the sides aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable issues on the basis of mutual benefit equality and reciprocity. The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor and discuss matters relation to areas of cooperation. It provides for exchange of expertise and networking of information.

The Memorandum of Understanding will help in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.