Union Cabinet to meet Monday to condole the demise of Goa chief mi'

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Union Cabinet will meet Monday to condole the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The special cabinet meeting would be held at 10 am. A two-minute would be observed in his memory and a resolution would also be passed hailing Parrikar's contribution as a public figure, official sources said. Whenever a senior leader of any political party, or a minister passes, the Union Cabinet meets to condole the demise. PTI NAB AAR

