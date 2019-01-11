Union commerce secy holds meeting with Punjab govt officials on exporters' issues

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan Friday held a meeting with senior Punjab government officials here to discuss issues being faced by state exporters. State Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan represented the Punjab government in the meeting, an official release said. Issues pertaining to goods and services tax, infrastructure and export-import were discussed in the meeting, it said. Prior to the consultation with the state officials, a meeting was held with the exporters of the state. The meeting was arranged by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and the Department ofIndustries and Commerce, the release said. Among the others accompanying the Union Commerce Secretary were Sanjay Chadha, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce; B S Bhalla, Joint Secretary, Commerce; Sunil Singh Katiyar, Commissioner, GST and Customs. PTI RVKMKJ