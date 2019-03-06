Union min lays foundation stone of double lane bridge in Kathua

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 40-metre long double lane bridge at Hiranagar in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.6 crore, the bridge, upon its completion, would provide better connectivity between the tehsil headquarter Hiranagar and the district headquarter Kathua, the official said."Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development initiatives have been fast-paced in the country by undertaking area-specific development in consonance with the needs and demands of the people," Singh said. The government schemes have ensured that far flung areas are now connected to the mainland to ensure ease of living for the locals besides uplifting their socio-economic profile. Advisor to Governor K K Sharma, who was also present on the occassion, highlighted the initiatives being taken by the administration to speed up the developmental initiatives in various sectors. The projects which were left halfway have been undertaken and adequate funding will be provided to them. Sharma also announced that all six municipal committees of the Kathua district would be provided with state-of-art solid waste management mechanism. He said the municipal committees would be made more vibrant by involving them in various other initiatives as well. PTI TAS RHL