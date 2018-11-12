Union Minister Ananth Kumar dies

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar died early Monday morning in Bengaluru, officials said. Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Kumar was not keeping well for sometime and was on ventilator for the last few days, Ministry officials said. He was 59. Kumar was a BJP MP from south Bengaluru constituency. PTI JTR PYK AQSAQSAQS