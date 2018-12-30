'Union minister asks Congress, NC and PDP to clear stand on terrorism'

Kathua (JK), Dec 30 (PTI) Claiming that the BJP is doing a "commendable job" in crushing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Sunday asked the Congress, NC and the PDP to spell out their stands on terrorism in unequivocal terms. "The Congress, the NC and the PDP need to come clear on their stands on terrorism whether they support it or stand against it, Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office, told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.He said the Narendra Modi-led government and the state under President's Rule has successfully managed to bring the situation under control by crushing terrorism within the state and across the border.Some people are pursuing the separatist agenda under the garb of mainstream politics and are giving apologetic statements to get the support of terrorists to keep the BJP out (of power)."They feel they will get votes by supporting terrorists. They have no guts to denounce terrorists and instead are giving statements against the security forces, he said.The BJP believes that terrorism should be dealt with sternly and everyone should rise above their ideology or political affiliation and extend support to it in wiping out terrorism from the state, he said.The minister said supporting terrorism with an eye on vote bank politics would be of no help as the time has changed.PTI CORR TAS RAXRAX