Union Minister Hegde calls Rahul Gandhi 'moron' for 'Modilie'

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Union minister AnantkumarHegde Friday stoked a controversy by calling CongressPresident Rahul Gandhi a moron for his tweet that'Modilies' is a new word in the English dictionary.Further, amid reports of his controversial remarks onTwitter about Nathuram Godse, Hegde claimed his account was "hacked".He, however, said there was no question of justifyingMahatma Gandhi's killing.In a tweet, the Minister of State for Skill Developmentand Entrepreneurship said, "This moron @RahulGandhi is hell bent on proving himself that he is one of his own kind of international idiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extended beyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth...Amazing...!!!!" Rahul Gandhi had tweeted Wednesday that there was anew word in the English dictionary and even attached asnapshot of a photoshopped page."There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) 'Modilie' is a new word that's become popular worldwide. Now there's even a websitethat catalogues the best Modilies!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.The snapshot shows that 'Modilies' means to constantlymodify the truth, to lie incessantly and habitually and to liewithout respite.The snapshot also showed how to use this word insentences.A rebuttal came from the Twitter handle of OxfordDictionaries.It said the snapshot was fake and no such words existin any of the Oxfords dictionaries."We can confirm that the image showing the entry'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our OxfordDictionaries," Oxford Dictionaries tweeted.On reports of his remarks on Twitter about NathuramGodse, Hegde claimed his account was 'hacked'."My Twitter account has been breached twice in the past one week and certain tweets have been posted on my timeline which has been discarded and deleted. Regret the posts attributed to me.""My account was hacked since yesterday. There is noquestion of justifying Gandhi ji's murder. There can be nosympathy or justification of Gandhi ji's murder. We all havefull respect for Gandhi ji's contribution to the nation," heposted. PTI GMS SS SA DVDV