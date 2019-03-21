Union Minister Jitendra Singh to file nomination on Friday from J-K's Udhampur

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh will file his nomination papers Friday from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to accompany him to file the nomination papers, a senior leader said Thursday.The name of Singh, who holds multiple portfolios in Narendra Modi's government including Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, was announced by the BJP as its candidate from Udhampur."I will file nomination papers tomorrow," Singh told PTI. He is a sitting Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur constituency.Polling in Udhampur is scheduled to be held on April 18. PTI AKV SOMSOM