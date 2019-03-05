Union minister lays foundation stones for bridges, roads in J-K

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday laid the foundation stones for bridges and roads in Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. Singh laid the foundation stones for the projects, costing Rs 205.37 crore, in presence of K K Sharma, advisor to the governor. These projects have long been demanded by the people living in these districts and would provide the necessary connectivity of the areas with the main land and the district headquarters, the spokesman said. The projects include a bridge over Sugal Khadd on Manu Hatkli, double lane bridge on the Patharkote-Jammu road and a road from Sikku to Jagota, among others.Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), roads would be constructed from Kathua to Lohi Malhar in Kathua district, Udhampur to Chenani and Doda to Assar. "Jammu and Kashmir has got highest allocation of Rs 2,100 crore under the Roads and Buildings Sector from the Centre which is an indicator of the Union government's resolve to provide connectivity to the state, especially to the people living in far-flung and rural areas," Singh said. PTI TAS SNESNE