Union minister Manoj Sinha files nomination from Ghazipur LS seat

Ghazipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Union minister Manoj Sinha Thursday said developmental works, which the BJP has been doing, was necessary to end dynastic politics and casteism. Sinha was speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers for the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat."Dynastic politics, casteism and the tendency to loot public resources (lootwaad) are the three evils in the country," he said here."To end these, it's necessary that developmental works continue, and the BJP is doing this," the Union minister of state for communications (independent charge) said.Union minister Gen (retired) V K Singh was also present on the occasion.