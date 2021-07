Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) Union Minister Manoj Sinha Thursday lost to BSP's Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.19 lakh votes.Sinha lost to Ansari by a margin of 1,19,392 votes, the EC website said.While Sinha polled 4,46,690 votes, Ansari secured 5,66,082 votes.In 2014, Sinha won the seat by a margin of 32,452 votes. PTI ABN DPB