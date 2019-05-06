Union minister Rajnath Singh accuses Congress of weakening fight against terrorism

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday accused the Congress of weakening the fight against terrorism in the country. Addressing a rally in West Delhi's Sagarpur in support of party candidate Parvesh Singh Verma, he said Naxalism will be eliminated by 2022-23, and the Modi government is capable of protecting the nation. "The Congress has weakened our fight against terrorism," the Union home minister said. He also lashed out at political parties for questioning the Indian Air Force over the number of terrorists killed in air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan that were carried out after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. "...Only vultures count bodies, not the warriors," Singh said. How can one give the number of terrorists killed in an air strike when the figure is too big, Singh questioned. "We would tell if one or two persons were killed, how can I answer if the numbers are so big," he said. Citing achievements of the Modi government, the BJP leader said India is poised to become the third largest economy of the world. He also asked the Congress why should Prime Minister Narendra Modi not be credited for a successful surgical strike and air strike against terrorists as former prime minister Indira Gandhi was feted for the 1971 war by everyone, including former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is for the first time after 2004 that price rise has not become a poll issue in general elections, he said. "The rate of price rise in Pakistan is more than 9-10 per cent while it remained in the 2-3 per cent range in India. We have not allowed price rise to cross Wagah border due to our effective fiscal management," he said. PTI NIT BUN SLB AAR