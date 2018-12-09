Union minister Ramdas Athawale slapped at public event in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale has been slapped by a man at a public event in Maharashtra's Ambernath town, police said.The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage, a police official said.The accused has been identified as Pravin Gosavi. He was later beaten up by Athwale's supporters.Gosavi has been shifted to the state-run J J hospital in Mumbai after receiving initial treatment in Ambernath, police said.The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter. PTI VT MRJMRJ