Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh wins from Gurgaon, Sunita Duggal from Sirsa

(Eds: Updates with quotes) Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Union Minister and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh Thursday won from the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency defeating his nearest Congress rival Ajay Singh Yadav, a former six-time MLA from Rewari, by a margin of 3,86,256 votes. BJP candidate Sunita Duggal won from the Sirsa reserved constituency. The bureaucrat-turned-politician defeated state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar by a margin of 3,09,918 votes.Duggal was the only woman candidate fielded by the BJP from Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats."People of Gurgaon, Nuh and my native district Rewari have kept faith on me. I am thankful to them from the bottom of my heart and I will work for them. It is a victory of people," Rao told reporters. PTI SUN VSD DPB