Union ministers condole Ananth Kumar's demise

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chaudhary Birender Singh Monday condoled the death of their ministerial colleague Ananth Kumar. IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Ananth Kumar's "untimely demise" was an "irreparable loss". "I deeply mourn the sad demise of our valued colleague in the Council of Ministers and a senior leader of the party," Prasad told reporters here.Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months."His untimely demise at the age of 59 years is an irreparable loss for the party...I have lost a friend...We are deeply pained and distressed," Prasad said. Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said Ananth Kumar "was an epitome of compassion and service"."I stand by the bereaved family members in this hour of grief," Singh said. "He (Kumar) personified great qualities of head and heart and was and epitome of compassion and service," Singh said. PTI MBI ABI MR