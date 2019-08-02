Unions protest in Ludhiana against labour bills

Ludhiana (Punjab), Aug 2 (PTI) The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and other trade unions protested on Friday in Ludhiana, considered to be industrial hub of Punjab, demanding withdrawal of wage code bill and the workers' safety bill. Apart from the AITUC, other unions that protested are the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Addressing the rally, the speaker said the bills would serve interest of the capitalists outright and security to the workers would be finished. They said none of suggestions provided by the central trade unions had been given any space by the government. The Code on Wages Bill is one of the four codes that would subsume 44 labour laws with certain amendments to improve the ease of doing business and attract investments. The four codes will deal with wages, social security, industrial safety and welfare, and industrial relations. The protesters said the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Bill had totally ignored the conditions of the workers' safety and health. The protesters held a demonstration at the railway station here, followed by a march to Ghanta Ghar in the city. Prominent Left leaders those who addressed the rally included M S Bhatia, Ramesh Rattan, Jagmohan Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gurnam Sidhu, Lakhvinder Singh and Surinder Singh. PTI CORR VSDHMB