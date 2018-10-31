UNISOC showcases its wide range of 5G and IoT-ready offerings at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Participates at the reputed industry event as a Gold Sponsor and demonstrates its advanced technological capabilities NEW DELHI, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Underlining its domain leadership position in the global chipset manufacturing industry, leading fabless semiconductor company UNISOC (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) showcased its wide range of future-ready 5G and IoT offerings at the recently-concluded India Mobile Congress 2018. The three-day event was organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) from October 25-27, 2018 at Aerocity Grounds, New Delhi. UNISOC was associated with the event as a Gold Sponsor. Amongst the products and solutions displayed by UNISOC at the latest India Mobile Congress was its latest flagship offering, the SC9863. Launched recently by UNISOC, the powerful AI octa-core processor has been designed to facilitate seamless user experience even on resource-intensive applications pertaining to machine learning and AR. Based on ARM core (Cortex A55), the SC9863 supports several cutting-edge features such as AI Face ID in 3D, CAT 7/L+L DSDS, 16 MP dual camera, and Full High Definition Plus (FHD+) with full screen capabilities. Speaking on the participation, Neeraj Sharma, Country Head (India) UNISOC, said, "Given the speed at which technology is transforming the world today, consumers have become more familiar with advanced technologies such as machine learning, AI, IoT, and AR. In fact, they expect their devices to provide access to and support such new-age applications. In order to stay competitive and achieve growth, players in the mobile and smart devices space need to capitalise on this growing market demand at the earliest. This is the gap that UNISOC is plugging." "The UNISOC vision is directed towards the future and is aimed at making the most cutting-edge technology available to the masses at the most cost-effective prices. Our participation at the IMC 2018 as a Gold Sponsor has given us an opportunity to demonstrate our technological prowess and innovative capabilities. We are delighted with the response that we've received from participants at the event and are confident that it will increase the market adoption of our state-of-the-art 5G and IoT offerings," added Neeraj. UNISOC also showcased several other products at the IMC 2018, such as the Smart Rear Mirror, BSJ GPRS/GPS locator, and Baidu Translator. The Baidu Translator comes equipped with built-in SC9850 and supports 4G MiFi, LTE-FDD (B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/19/20), LTE-TDD (B38/39/40/41), and WCDMA (B1/2/4/5/8). It also supports Baidu Intelligent Translation and Cloud SIM technology and supports global brands. Similarly, the Smart Rear Mirror has a built-in SL8541C and supports LTE/CAT4, low-light night vision, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and light scanning. Through such innovative 5G/IoT-ready products, UNISOC has been championing the emerging smart connectivity revolution in India and providing consumers across the country with the latest technological tools to complement their evolving lifestyles. About UNISOC (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to the independent R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G / 3G / 4G communication standards, RF chipsets, NB-IoT and eMTC chipsets, wireless connectivity chipsets, and TV chipsets. With more than 14 R&D centres and 7 customer support centres around the world, UNISOC has been one of the top 3 mobile baseband chipset suppliers in the world, the largest pan-chip provider in China, and the leading 5G communications chipset design company in China. For more information, please visit www.unisoc.com. PWRPWR