UniStrong is now a 42Gears OEM Partner

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) player, announces that it has onboarded UniStrong as an OEM partner. UniStrong is a renowned provider of high-precision products, rugged devices and services for the global geospatial industry. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg ) The partnership will help UniStrong integrate their rugged devices with 42Gears' suite of products to deliver best-in-class mobility management ready rugged computing solutions. UniStrong rugged devices are routinely used in the GIS, mapping, and surveying industries to provide affordable, flexible, and professional products, services, and solutions to anyone in the geospatial marketplace. The new partnership will allow UniStrong customers to avail advanced device management features in 42Gears' suite of products to secure and manage their rugged handheld devices in challenging work environments. Edward Teo, General Manager, UniStrong APAC spoke about the new partnership. He said, "Our partnership with 42Gears is a key milestone in our strategy to offer world-class ruggedized device solutions for industries that operate in harsh environments, such as geospatial, logistics and warehouse, oil and gas, and military. We are now able to deliver one-stop products to our customers, offering end-to-end, data collection and surveying facilities along with mobility management capabilities." Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems said, "We are delighted to onboard UniStrong as an OEM partner. UniStrong delivers world-class geospatial products and we are excited to have the opportunity to dip our feet in the global navigation market. UniStrong's capacity to realize global business coverage gives us the opportunity to cater to a worldwide market that is looking for geospatial solutions integrated with state-of-the-art enterprise mobility management support."About UniStrong UniStrong is a global company that designs and manufactures high-precision products and services for the geospatial marketplace. It offers innovative products and services for OEM/ODM (Original Equipment/Design Manufacturer), machine control & guidance, survey & mapping, GIS (Geographic Information Systems), L-band correction services, marine, field mobile worker, monitoring, and unmanned systems markets. For more information, please visit www.unistrong.com About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears' products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, wearOS and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 9000+ customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com Source: 42Gears Mobility Systems PWRPWR