Unite and defeat Pak's sinister designs: JKNPP chief to political parties

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Thursday urged all political parties to unite and back the government and armed forces to defeat Pakistan's "sinister designs". "It is the time to display unity to defeat the sinister designs of the enemies of the nation, particularly Pakistan," said JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh."We urge upon the entire political class in the country to come together and back the government and armed forces in the present situation," he added.The former J&K minister said Pakistan could not defeat India in direct conflicts but was able to take advantage of its fractitious polity at a time when elections in the country were round the corner."At the same time, the govt should also refrain from drawing any political mileage out of the situation," he added.Crediting the successful counter-terror operations mostly to the IAF and military brass, he said all political parties would earn peoples' goodwill if they demonstrate that despite their differences, they were united in their resolve to fight the terror machineries and the enemies of nation.Hailing the armed forces for their successful operation, Singh said it was now time to "use diplomatic levers rather than the kinetic energy"."Terror attacks and counter-attacks should be seen in the context of their own without allowing them to spill over to open hostilities and resultant wars," he said. Nuclear nations cannot afford military adventurism only for political gains, he added.Singh said Pakistan must be made to understand that it could vanish from the world map if it persist with terror as an instrument of state policy. The JKNPP chairman said the government rightly described the Tuesday pre-dawn air strikes as a preemptive one to deter imminent Jehadi attacks.He urged the government to intensify its diplomatic bids to rope in the international community to isolate Pakistan and take benefit of the present world opinion against the "rogue nation"."The Pak-based JeM's open admission of having executed the deadly Pulwama attack and other Jehadi strikes were sufficient proof for the international community to take action against the rogue nation and its terror training camps," he said."India needs to pursue some hard options against Pakistan for getting it declared a terrorist state with its proven pro-terror credentials," he added. He urged the government to "pursue vigorously with the world community the issues of stopping international aid to Pakistan and imposing sanctions against the rogue nation."India should also urge the ICC to oust Pakistan from the cricket world cup with a stern warming to it to choose between terror and cricket, he said, adding precedents existed on this count as South Africa had been banned for practising apartheid. No opportunity should be left unexplored by the government to isolate Pakistan at international level," he said, adding all political parties must unite to check external forces from sowing the seeds of internal division in the interest of the country and its people. PTI AB RAXRAX