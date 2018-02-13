Unitech Q3 net loss widens to Rs 103.42 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Crisis-hit Unitech Ltd today reported widening of its net loss to Rs 103.42 crore for the quarter ended December on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at over Rs 17 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Unitechs total income, however, rose to Rs 548.47 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 414.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Unitech spokesperson said the company has entered into various agreements to sell certain land parcels.

"We are also pushing for recoveries from state governments of West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," the spokesperson said.

Unitech said it has raised further working capital in some of its ongoing projects and the company stands committed towards delivering all of its projects to customers. PTI MJH SBT