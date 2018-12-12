United Bank of India raises deposit rates by 0.25%

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) State-owned India United Bank of India on Wednesday raised deposit rates across select maturities by 0.25 per cent. With the increase, fixed deposit rate for one-year tenure will increase to 6.5 per cent from existing 6.35 per cent, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The interest rate for fixed deposits between 1-3 years will increase to 6.25 per cent from 6 per cent. The bank has revised the rate of interest on domestic term deposits forless than Rs 1 crore, with effect from December 14, 2018, it said. PTI DPMKJ