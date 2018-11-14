United Breweries Q2 net up 74.5 pc to Rs 163.77 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday posted a 74.52 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 163.77 crore for the September quarter, led by volume and pricing growth.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 93.84 crore in the July-September period a year ago, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a BSE filing.Total income from operations rose 21.62 per cent to Rs 3,335.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,742.37 crore earlier."UBL achieved good performance across the business with volume and pricing growth, favorable mix and fixed cost efficiencies," the company said in a statement."Most key markets reported strong growth with the exception of West Bengal and Mumbai, primarily due to higher consumer prices. The Excise Policy changes in Uttar Pradesh resulted in more outlets contributing to overall industry growth," it added. UBL's total expenses stood at Rs 3,083.23 crore as against Rs 2,597.02 crore, up 18.72 per cent.Shares of the company settled at Rs 1300.15 on BSE, up 0.16 per cent. PTI KRH ABM