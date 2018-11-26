United Kingdom Chapter of ICMEI Inaugurated at London

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India and LONDON, November 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The new chapter of International Chamber of Media And Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) for United Kingdom was inaugurated here with great pomp and show on the visit of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University of Media And Arts and President of ICMEI at London. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )A grand event was organized by ICMEI at recently opened prestigious club, Bollywood Stories, in London, in the presence of who's who connected to films, television, media, education and other glamour industries."We are overwhelmed by the response we have been getting all over the world for the activities, coordination and also the support ICMEI has received from people of different industries. This has induced us to open another chapter at London," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah. "London is considered as the leading global city which lays emphasis on arts, commerce, education, entertainment, fashion, finance, healthcare, media, professional services, research and development, tourism and transportation. ICMEI is thankful to you all for being with us here today," added Dr. Marwah.Smita Srivastava of Confluence; Sunny Kulathakal, Global President, GOPIO-Global Organization of People of Indian Origin; A.C. Shanmugam, former Member Parliament & Chancellor, Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute; Prabakaran Murugaiah, CEO, Techfetch; Anbarasan Ethirajan, South Asia Regional Editor, BBC News; Nitin Datta of Clive Christian Harrods and Gurpreet Bhangra, MCA Executive Officer, Maidenhead Conservative Association attended the event.Srishti Kaur, Miss Teen Universe; Daljeet Kaur, Senior Advocate; Dr. Vinod K Verma of Aditya Birla Group; Ritu Bhagat, Social Worker, Jagruti Garment Exporter; Shalini V Bhargava, Solicitor of Aschfords Law ; Deepak Yadav of Bollywood Stories; Ankur Sharma, Director ITW Playwarx Media & Ent.;Raj Kumar Baisoya of RKB Knots and Sandip Soparrkar, Dance Director were also present there.Sandeep Marwah also nominated Mahendrasinh Jadeja as the Chair for London Committee of ICMEI. Mahendrasinh Jadeja is a prominent member of the Indian community in Britain. He is a Business Consultant and an Ambassador for the Loomba Foundation. He is also part of the Executive of National Congress of Gujarati Organizations and President of Rajput Samaj of United Kingdom.Later, Sandeep Marwah honored all the prominent members with the life membership of World Peace Development And Research Foundation, which was followed by gala evening and dinner.About ICMEI International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) is the only chamber devoted to Media & Entertainment Industry, not only nationally but globally. The aim of the chamber is to bring Love, Peace & Unity through Art & CultureAbout AAFTAAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is one-of-the-first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com.Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR