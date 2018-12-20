United Oppn tries to corner BJP govt in UP Assembly

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) A united opposition Thursday tried to corner the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly alleging it was not serious over farm issues.The matter was raised during Question Hour by BSP member Ritesh Pandey, who sought to know from the government about availability of fertiliser and hike in its price.Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi in his reply said there was adequate availability of fertiliser and it was in surplus."Unlike under previous regimes, there is no shortage of fertililser in the state and farmers did not have to stand in queues to obtain them," the minister said.BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma said that price of fertilisers have increased by over Rs 400 per sack and asked the minister whether the government was considering to provide any relief to farmers.However, when he did not get any satisfactory reply he walked out of the House with BSP members.Later, the SP and the Congress members also walked out alleging that "the government was anti-farmers and was not working in their interest". PTI ABN SMI TIRTIR