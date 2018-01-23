United Spirits Q3 net profit slips 9% to Rs 135 crore

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Liquor major United Spirits today reported a decline of 8.80 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 134.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly due to market changes in certain states.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147.7 crore in the October-December period last fiscal, Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 7,160.9 crore, up 1.17 per cent, as against Rs 7,077.8 crore in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

"Profit after tax (stood at) Rs 135 crore, down 9 per cent, including an exceptional charge of Rs 13 crore relating to supply footprint rationalisation," the company said in a statement.

United Spirits total expenses in the third quarter were up 1.34 per cent at Rs 6,964.5 crore as against Rs 6,872.1 crore in the same period last fiscal.

"Our net sales performance was adversely impacted in this quarter by the expected route to market changes in certain states, and to a lesser extent, by the residual effects of the highway ban," United Spirits CEO Anand Kripalu said.

Shares of United Spirits today settled at Rs 3,750.75 apiece on BSE, down 0.79 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH BAL