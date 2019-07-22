United Technologies Corporation Selects L&T Technology Services as a Strategic Partner for Collins Aerospace

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC. Collins Aerospace comprises of the former UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins and BE Aerospace, and is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industries. LTTS has been a long-standing engineering partner for UTC. It has been UTC Supplier Gold since 2015. LTTS was also recognized as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation. Alind Saxena, Chief Business Officer, L&T Technology Services said, We are very excited to collaborate with Collins Aerospace for their advanced aerospace and defense service needs. At LTTS our constant endeavour is to be our customers most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing a more significant role in Collins Aerospaces engineering road map. About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the worlds top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of June 30, 2019. PWRPWR