Universal Sportsbiz gets USD 13.5 million funding, valuation zooms to USD 160 million

(Eds: Corrects company name in headline) New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Universal Sportsbiz, the celebrity-led fashion retailer, said Thursday it has raised USD 13.5 million (around Rs 100 crore) from its existing investors, valuing the company at around Rs 1,200 crore.Post funding, the valuation of the company zoomed to USD 160 million (Rs 1,200 crore), a significant rise from USD 100 million valuation in November last year, Universal Sportsbiz said. Its brands include WROGN, IMARA and Ms. Taken. Series E round of funding from existing investors led by Accel Partners and Alteria Capital Advisors, which had made a USD 4.6 million (Rs 33.8 crore) debt investment in May this year, expand their investment with a USD 1 million maiden equity investment in the company, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL) said. "The funds will be used to accelerate growth and spread its offline retail network across key markets in the country," it added.The company aims to reach over 1,300 stores across India in two years, up from the 305 stores at present."The company will also look at expanding its portfolio of brands and investing in technology to optimize the business," it said.USPL's portfolio includes WROGN, a fashion brand inspired by Virat Kohli, IMARA, a contemporary womens ethnic fashion brand with Jacqueline Fernandez and Ms. Taken - Kriti Sanons westernwear line. PTI KRH MR