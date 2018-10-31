Univs need to attract best talent to make India research hub: Niti CEO

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Universities need to attract the best faculty and talent from India and abroad to make the country an education and research hub of the world, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. Kant further said that there is a need to give more autonomy to universities, and also need to create ecosystem for high quality research. While addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, the Niti Aayog CEO said that the government has taken many reform measures in the last two years. "We have opened up online education sector and we are making efforts to strengthen existing accreditation system," he said. Kant said branding is not about advertising, it is not also about marketing. "Branding is about creating great product. It is not possible to create great brand without creating great product," he noted. The Niti Aayog CEO also lamented that although India has 903 universities, only three Indian institutes featured in the top 200 universities of the latest QS World University rankings. PTI BKS MR