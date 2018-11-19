Unlike previous Conmg regime, my govt practices vendetta politics: HP CM

Renuka Ji (HP), Nov 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that developmental works alone is the political "mantra" of his government and unlike the previous Congress government, it does not practice the politics of vendetta against its rivals.Thakur made the remarks after inaugurating a six-day-long international Shri Renuka Ji Fair here late Sunday night. Addressing a mammoth public rally from the historic 'Renu Manch' here, the chief minister said his government has been working day and night for the development of the state from the day it took over. He lashed out at the predecessor Congress government saying the previous government during its entire tenure pursued the agenda of political vendetta against its opponents and subjected opposition leaders and workers to a slew of atrocities.The Himachal CM alleged that during its entire tenure the Congress neglected developmental works and merely made false promises.Just days before the elections, the previous Congress government laid foundation stones, announced projects worth several hundreds crores of rupees and opened large number of educational and health institutes -- all without any budget or staff, just to befool people, Thakur said.He added the people of Himachal Pradesh have fully understood the Congress' character. The chief minister said it was because of his government's honesty and sincerity towards development of the state that the Centre has allocated a sum of Rs 9,000 crore to the state in just ten months of his tenure.Thakur said during his short tenure, he visited 56 assembly segments of the state to resolve problems of common people while the Congress CM could not visit several areas of the state even once in five years.Extending his support to the seven-decade-old demand for tribal status to 127 gram panchyats of Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district, Thakur said his government was trying its best for fulfilment of the demand and sincerely pursuing the matter with the Centre.While addressing the rally, Thakur announced a slew of projects, including opening up of new schools, college, industrial technical institutes, health centres, new court and police station buildings and various administrative offices, besides community centres and roads in various parts of the state. PTI CORR RAXRAX