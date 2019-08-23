scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Unmarried couple found hanging from tree in UP

Barabanki (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) An unmarried couple missing since last night was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Friday, police said.Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. It appears that the two took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship, said Assistant Superintendent of Police R S Gautam.The two had gone missing on Thursday night. They were found hanging from a tree this morning, he said.Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.A probe is underway in the matter, they said. PTI CORR ABN DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos