Unmarried couple found hanging from tree in UP

Barabanki (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) An unmarried couple missing since last night was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Friday, police said.Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. It appears that the two took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship, said Assistant Superintendent of Police R S Gautam.The two had gone missing on Thursday night. They were found hanging from a tree this morning, he said.Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.A probe is underway in the matter, they said.