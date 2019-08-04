Unnao accident case: CBI searches at multiple locations

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape victim's accident case, officials said Sunday.The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched, they said.On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident. Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.PTI ABS DVDV