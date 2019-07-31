Unnao accident: UP minister's son-in-law among 10 named in FIR

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) The son-in-law of a UP minister is among the 10 booked for murder in the case pertaining to the road accident of the 19-year-old Unnao rape victim's car killing her two aunts and injuring her critically.Arun Singh is the son-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh whoalong with rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and eight others have been named in the July 29 FIR registered in connection with Sunday's accident in Gurubakshganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district. Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping the teenage girl at his residence in 2017.PTI NAV RHL