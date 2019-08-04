Unnao case: CBI searches at residence of Sengar, other accused

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The CBI is carrying out searches at the residence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and other accused in connection with the Unnao rape victim's accident case, officials said Sunday.The search operation is spread across at least 17 premises in four districts of Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow, Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, they said.The premises of other accused in these districts are also being searched.Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused Sengar of raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017, was travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.Sengar, who is facing a probe since last year, was expelled from the BJP this week after the Uttar Pradesh government came under criticism for not providing enough security to the victim.Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident. PTI ABS DVDV