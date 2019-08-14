Unnao case: Delhi court seeks report from AIIMS on rape survivor's medical condition

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A court here has directed the investigating officer (IO) of the Unnao rape case to submit a report in a confidential cover about the survivor's medical fitness by August 16.District Judge Dharmesh Sharma gave the directions when the IO informed him that the doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the rape survivor is admitted following a road accident, refused to give any report in writing without the court's written directions.The IO had approached the AIIMS pursuant to the court's earlier order seeking a report on the medical condition of the 19-year-old rape survivor."Although earlier order passed on August 9, 2019, the investigating officer stated that though he met the doctor, they refused to give anything in writing unless there was an order in writing from this court. IO is instructed to get in touch with the main expert/doctor(s) attending upon survivor and get report in confidential cover about medical condition/fitness," the court said.The court had earlier directed the IO to apprise it of the medical condition of the rape survivor and her lawyer and submit a report in a sealed cover on August 13.The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here after being airlifted from the King George Hospital in Lucknow following an apex court direction.The woman, allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts. Her lawyer was also injured in the accident.Sengar and nine others were booked on murder charge by the CBI in the accident case.The Supreme Court had transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi -- the 2017 rape case, a fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor, the one pertaining to his death in police custody and the gang rape case of the woman -- and directed to hold trial on a daily basis, concluding it within 45 days. PTI URD UK RKS RC