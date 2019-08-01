Unnao case: Policemen, politicians throng trauma centre

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The trauma centre at the KGMU hospital bustles with policemen, media teams and politicians who drop in every now and then. All because of a 19-year-old admitted here, still on a ventilator four days after a road crash that killed her two aunts and left her in a this state. The woman from Unnao, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Her family alleges that the collision was a deliberate attempt to kill her by those close to the MLA. Baratilal, a patient from Barabanki, was taken aback when he stumbled on the scene at the trauma centre of the government-run King Georges Medical University. "I couldnt understand why so many policemen were present at the hospital. Later my daughter told me that it is because of the ongoing treatment of the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer," he said. Even as the woman's relatives sat outside the CCU, their hands folded in prayer for her quick recovery, the KGMU issued its evening medical bulletin. "The condition of the Rae Bareli accident survivors is critical, but stable. The ventilator of the male patient (lawyer) is being removed from time to time as a trial, while the woman continues to remain on the ventilator," it said. While issuing a slew of directions for the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Uttar Pradesh government earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court referred to the possibility of shifting the two patients to Delhis All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). But at least some in the traumatised family appear not to be in favour, saying the move will mean hardship for them. "I am of the view that instead of sending them to Delhi for medical treatment, a panel of doctors should be brought from Delhi. Going to Delhi will be a rather difficult proposition for the family, as frightened relatives are not willing to look after the children in this family," the victims grandfather told PTI. He said none of the villagers attended the funeral of the womans aunt in Unnao as they feared the clout of the MLA, who is jail after being charged with the the rape in 2017. Despite the throng of visitors and patients at the trauma centre, the third floor is comparatively quiet. Due to the presence of policemen, the attendants of the other patients keep to themselves. Security guards posted at the entrance of the trauma centre try to allow only patients and their attendants inside. Ashish Tiwari, one such guard who was busy asking people to not crowd the entrance, said he is running a fever. But he was asked by his supervisor to report on duty at any cost because of the increased rush of visitors in recent days. A Congress delegation, including three MLAs, was present at the hospital to express solidarity with the victim's family. Senior Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who visited the trauma centre on Thursday told PTI, "The BJP government in the state is absolutely insensitive and this case has exposed the real 'chaal' (motive), 'charitra' (character) and 'chehraa' (face) of the BJP. But at the same time, it has reposed the faith of the people in the judiciary," he said. "The Congress demands that the membership of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in UP Legislative Assembly should be terminated, he said. The government must pay Rs 1 crore to the family as financial assistance and the uncle of the rape survivor who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail should be given parole for two months so that he can set his house in order." PTI NAV SMI ASHASH