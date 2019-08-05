Unnao rape case: Chaos at Tis Hazari as Kuldeep Sengar produced, lawyers raise slogans

By Usha Rani Das New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Chaotic scenes, filled with high drama, were witnessed here in and around the special court where expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was produced for allegedly raping a minor girl at his residence in Unnao in 2017. The media had tough time in the Tis Hazari District Courts complex as the lawyers and curious on-lookers occupied the space outside the special court of District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, making it difficult to get the entry to witness the proceedings.Media persons, who somehow got inside the courtroom, were forced by the cops to leave.Sengar, along with co-accused Sashi Singh, was brought to the court amidst high security of about 20 police officials including women police officials.In a hearing, which continued for almost an hour, the court directed Sengar and Singh, who had allegedly lured the then minor into going to the legislator's residence, to be shifted to the Tihar jail from a prison in Uttar Pradesh.Chaos started when lawyers of intervening parties in the case were not allowed by the security officials.Initially, media persons were also not allowed inside. After haggling with the police officials for about 10 minutes, they were allowed to enter the courtroom.But about half an hour into the hearing, they were escorted out, stating the hearing was over in the case though it was not.A ruckus was also created outside the courtroom by a large gathering of lawyers who raised slogans of "koi kanoon isko nahi chodega (no law will leave them)", and "justice will be served" as the accused were being cordoned off from the courtroom.The lawyers even said that if Sengar was acquitted, inquiry will be initiated against the judge.The apex court has transferred as many as four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi -- the 2017 rape case; a fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor; his death in police custody, and her gang rape.The woman, allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli. Two of her aunts died in the accident on July 28, 2019.Sengar and nine others have been also booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case. The survivor's family has alleged foul play. PTI URD SJK SA