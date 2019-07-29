Unnao rape victim's accident shocking: Priyanka

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the road accident of the woman from Unnao, who had accused an Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA of rape, was "shocking". Vadra wondered whether any hope for justice can be expected from the ruling BJP, whose MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused in the case. "The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?" she asked on Twitter. "Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?" "Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions," the Congress leader added. A car in which the Unnao rape victim, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the incident was a conspiracy to kill to woman. "Unnao and UP demand justice for the victim daughter of the abominable rape crime. But instead of justice, what has happened is a conspiracy to kill," Surjewala tweeted. "While her father was killed in police custody, now she has lost her family and is herself battling for her life," he said. "Adityanath ji, my murderer is also my judge. Will he give a decision in my favour?" PTI SKCHMB